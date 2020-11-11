Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,965.26% and a negative return on equity of 289.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

HSDT stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.78.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.