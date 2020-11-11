Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) (HSM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) (TSE:HSM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) to post earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) (TSE:HSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.14 million.

Get Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSM.TO) alerts:

HSM opened at C$0.54 on Wednesday. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.35 and a twelve month high of C$1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.