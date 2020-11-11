Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €87.53 ($102.98).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €92.98 ($109.39) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €84.87.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

