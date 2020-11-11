Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 17.16%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGBL opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Heritage Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 32,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $61,677.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,311,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,130.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 848,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,639.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,311,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,544,360.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 937,507 shares of company stock worth $1,648,852. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

