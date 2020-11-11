HireQuest (HQI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. HireQuest had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HQI opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $111.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 0.70.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.