Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) CEO Sells $5,398,654.10 in Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Honeywell International stock opened at $201.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 15.9% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 40.5% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 981.9% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 119,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 108,434 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.28.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

