Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HWM. Barclays upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Melius upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

HWM stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.77. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $334,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $2,330,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $1,428,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $2,340,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

