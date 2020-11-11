HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised HSBC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HSBC from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 326.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 57,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

