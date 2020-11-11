Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

NYSE HPP opened at $24.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $54,233,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 106.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after buying an additional 1,008,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,921,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after buying an additional 890,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after buying an additional 813,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,563,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,584,000 after buying an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

