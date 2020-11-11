Huobi Token Hits Market Capitalization of $762.53 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $762.53 million and approximately $81.55 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00023641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, DDEX and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00366971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.06 or 0.03492294 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00028458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00023698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001289 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,039,130 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, DDEX, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

