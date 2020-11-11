Ian Ferrier Acquires 13,514 Shares of Energy One Limited (EOL.AX) (ASX:EOL) Stock

Energy One Limited (EOL.AX) (ASX:EOL) insider Ian Ferrier purchased 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,217.34 ($22,298.10).

Ian Ferrier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy One Limited (EOL.AX) alerts:

On Friday, October 16th, Ian Ferrier 56,151 shares of Energy One Limited (EOL.AX) stock.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Ian Ferrier sold 500,000 shares of Energy One Limited (EOL.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.00 ($2.86), for a total value of A$2,000,000.00 ($1,428,571.43).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy One Limited (EOL.AX)’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Energy One Limited (EOL.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Energy One Limited (EOL.AX) Company Profile

Energy One Limited provides various software products and services to wholesale energy, environmental, and carbon trading markets in Australasia and Europe. It offers EnergyFlow, a platform for automating and managing business processes, and for integrating systems; EnergyOffer, a bidding, offering, dispatch, and logistics solution; EOT that offers front, middle, and back office solutions; NemSight, a real time presentation and historical analysis tool, which offers screens displaying live prices, demand, constraints, generation, bidstacks, and temperatures; and pypIT, a gas pipeline contracts management and scheduling platform.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy One Limited (EOL.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy One Limited (EOL.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.