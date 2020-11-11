Ian Ferrier Acquires 13,514 Shares of Energy One Limited (EOL.AX) (ASX:EOL) Stock

Energy One Limited (EOL.AX) (ASX:EOL) insider Ian Ferrier purchased 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,217.34 ($22,298.10).
Ian Ferrier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 16th, Ian Ferrier 56,151 shares of Energy One Limited (EOL.AX) stock.
- On Wednesday, September 23rd, Ian Ferrier sold 500,000 shares of Energy One Limited (EOL.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.00 ($2.86), for a total value of A$2,000,000.00 ($1,428,571.43).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28.
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy One Limited (EOL.AX)’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Energy One Limited (EOL.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.
Energy One Limited (EOL.AX) Company Profile
Energy One Limited provides various software products and services to wholesale energy, environmental, and carbon trading markets in Australasia and Europe. It offers EnergyFlow, a platform for automating and managing business processes, and for integrating systems; EnergyOffer, a bidding, offering, dispatch, and logistics solution; EOT that offers front, middle, and back office solutions; NemSight, a real time presentation and historical analysis tool, which offers screens displaying live prices, demand, constraints, generation, bidstacks, and temperatures; and pypIT, a gas pipeline contracts management and scheduling platform.
