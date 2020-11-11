IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) traded as high as C$7.05 and last traded at C$7.03, with a volume of 54795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.77.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IBG. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Pi Financial set a C$9.25 price target on shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.94.

Get IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.53. The company has a market cap of $211.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08.

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.