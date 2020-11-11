ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised ICF International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti increased their price objective on ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.83.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.02. ICF International has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $95.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ICF International by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in ICF International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

