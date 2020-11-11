ICL Group (ICL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect ICL Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ICL opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

