IMAX Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 26,922 call options on the company. This is an increase of 750% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,167 call options.

IMAX stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $827.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.71.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush started coverage on IMAX in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth about $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 928.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 51.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

