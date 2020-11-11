Inari Medical (NARI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Inari Medical to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Inari Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $84.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37.

NARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

