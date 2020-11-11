Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NARI. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Inari Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Inari Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Inari Medical stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.64, a current ratio of 20.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.37. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 million. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

