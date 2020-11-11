Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.73

Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and traded as high as $14.72. Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 405,186 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IOG shares. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.92.

Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the development of hydrocarbons. The company 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, and Abbeydale; and 100% interests in Harvey and Redwell properties in the North Sea.

