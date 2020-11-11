Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) (TSE:ISV) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services Co. (ISV.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

ISV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cormark increased their price objective on Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.25 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of TSE ISV opened at C$19.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.55. Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of C$12.02 and a 1-year high of C$19.93. The firm has a market cap of $344.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93.

Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

