Ink Protocol (XNK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,799.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, CoinBene, Bibox and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $289,935.97 and approximately $10,799.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, COSS, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

