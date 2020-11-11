InMode (INMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect InMode to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33. InMode has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $58.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. UBS Group raised their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

