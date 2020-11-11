Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Holdings Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,753,000 after purchasing an additional 268,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR opened at $153.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.53. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 143.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.26 per share, with a total value of $59,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,589.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

