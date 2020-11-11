Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Position Lifted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 108,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 252.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,753,000 after acquiring an additional 268,424 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $153.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.39. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $164.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 115.43 and a quick ratio of 115.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.12%.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $313,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

