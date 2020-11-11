Inogen, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inogen’s FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

INGN has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $739.85 million, a P/E ratio of -371.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Inogen by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Inogen by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 148,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Inogen in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inogen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Inogen by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

