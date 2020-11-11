Inpixon (INPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 586.17% and a negative return on equity of 192.25%.

INPX stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Inpixon has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

