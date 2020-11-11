Insider Buying: Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) COO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AON opened at $200.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in AON by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 74,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in AON by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in AON by 517.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

