Insider Buying: Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN) Insider Buys 1,650 Shares of Stock

Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN) insider David Poutney purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,551 ($2,026.39).

On Monday, November 9th, David Poutney purchased 20,000 shares of Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,868.83).

Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) stock opened at GBX 102.99 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Franchise Brands plc has a 1-year low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The company has a market cap of $98.15 million and a PE ratio of 46.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.41.

About Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L)

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

