Insider Buying: Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $814,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,304,996 shares in the company, valued at $57,612,256.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.53. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,477,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,951,000 after purchasing an additional 566,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after buying an additional 268,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 55.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after buying an additional 539,289 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.1% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,345,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 520,397 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 20,695 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

