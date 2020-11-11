Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $601,160.00.

Mary Ann Tocio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $544,110.00.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $167.10 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.29 and a 200-day moving average of $128.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,367,000 after purchasing an additional 74,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,996,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,764,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,946,000 after purchasing an additional 279,304 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. TheStreet cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

