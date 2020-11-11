Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.21, for a total transaction of C$655,317.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,290,215.31.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$27.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion and a PE ratio of -54.74. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -332.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

