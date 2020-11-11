Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Colby 2014 Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $6,087,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 721,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,870,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $128.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

