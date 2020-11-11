Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CEO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $13,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $176.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.58.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

