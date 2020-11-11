Insider Selling: International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE IP opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in International Paper by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its position in International Paper by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in International Paper by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 107,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

