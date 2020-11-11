Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total transaction of $1,076,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LFUS opened at $221.31 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $226.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.72 and a 200-day moving average of $174.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

