Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sells 27,640 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Micron Technology stock opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $86,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 494,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,228,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 975,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,807,000 after buying an additional 47,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,812,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 860,311 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.