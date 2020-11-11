Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total value of $8,728,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,393,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Tuesday, October 6th, Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $54,765,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Dev Ittycheria sold 9,833 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $2,209,966.75.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $230.06 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.77.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. FBN Securities began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.