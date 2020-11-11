Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Sells 42,662 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $270.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.23 and a 200-day moving average of $276.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,011,000 after buying an additional 1,127,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after purchasing an additional 806,284 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,867,000 after purchasing an additional 154,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

