Insider Selling: Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) CEO Sells 7,357 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,585,642.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $261.16 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

