Insider Selling: Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of STE opened at $189.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.21. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $195.24.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steris by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,546,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,329,533,000 after purchasing an additional 93,578 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,891 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,839,000 after purchasing an additional 101,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steris by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,303,000 after purchasing an additional 137,910 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

