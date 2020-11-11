Insider Selling: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Terex stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.44 and a beta of 1.58. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Vertical Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Terex by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

