Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 202,040 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Argus upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

