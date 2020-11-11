Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Sells 21,250 Shares of Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,082.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.