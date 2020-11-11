Insider Selling: Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CEO Sells 39,836 Shares of Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $183.05 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $207.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.66. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.