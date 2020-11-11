Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Sells 42,505 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10.

ZBRA stock opened at $345.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $362.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.57 and a 200-day moving average of $266.22.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 58,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,831,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 177.9% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 61,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after buying an additional 39,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.