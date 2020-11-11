InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Posts Earnings Results

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NSPR stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 222,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

