Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) CEO Buys $290,600.00 in Stock

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic acquired 5,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.12 per share, with a total value of $290,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,569.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ITGR opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Integer by 29.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 1.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the third quarter valued at $590,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 42.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 48,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

