IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX.V) (IGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX.V) (CVE:IGX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX.V) (CVE:IGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter.

Shares of CVE:IGX opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.41. The company has a market cap of $30.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26.

About IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX.V)

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

