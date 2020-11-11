Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (IPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

IPL opened at C$13.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 177.98%.

IPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.63.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

