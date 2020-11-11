Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 14,400 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $703,728.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,928,311 shares in the company, valued at $485,196,558.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $717,408.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $660,751.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,809 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,287,000 after acquiring an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 756,145 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

