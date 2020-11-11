Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $62,574.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 20,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $966,366.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 781,858 shares of company stock valued at $40,346,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

